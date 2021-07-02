Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning a man is sitting behind bars after being arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly possessing over 150 pornography videos on his cell phone.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sherriff’s office, the team arrested an Athens man Thursday night for possessing over 150 child porn videos. Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, was captured at a home in the 100 block of Tillison Street in Athens at around 10 p.m. said authorities.

The Sheriff’s group of eight deputies discovered the child porn and expect additional charges of promotion of child porn to be filed shortly.

According to authorities, investigators Dustin Smith, D. Wright, William Thornton, Cynthia Clements, Gabriel Shue, Jonathan Hutchison, Deputy Jeremy Barrios, and Lieutenant Kyle Pochobradsky arrested Alfaro. Authorities said the pornography was found on a phone belonging to Alfaro.

The search warrant was signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee, said the report.

