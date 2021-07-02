East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Athens man accused of having 150 child porn videos on phone

Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night...
Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested an Athens man Thursday night for possessing more than 150 child pornography videos.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning a man is sitting behind bars after being arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly possessing over 150 pornography videos on his cell phone.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sherriff’s office, the team arrested an Athens man Thursday night for possessing over 150 child porn videos. Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, was captured at a home in the 100 block of Tillison Street in Athens at around 10 p.m. said authorities.

The Sheriff’s group of eight deputies discovered the child porn and expect additional charges of promotion of child porn to be filed shortly.

According to authorities, investigators Dustin Smith, D. Wright, William Thornton, Cynthia Clements, Gabriel Shue, Jonathan Hutchison, Deputy Jeremy Barrios, and Lieutenant Kyle Pochobradsky arrested Alfaro. Authorities said the pornography was found on a phone belonging to Alfaro.

The search warrant was signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Monticello Plant Implosion
Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville
Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Tyler restaurant murder
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Jaderick Willis and Dycorrian Lofton are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tylsha...
Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt
Fatal crash in Harrison County on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning crash in Harrison County kills Gilmer man
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a...
The Stew Review: Ninth “Fast & Furious” movie equal parts exciting, absurd
Source: Office of the Governor Facebook page
Abbott announces expansion of Optimus Steel, LLC facility in Orange County