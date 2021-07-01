East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Tyler Visitor’s Center celebrates grand opening in heart of city

A ribbon cutting was held for the Tyler Visitor's Center on Thursday, July 1.
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Downtown Tyler Visitors Center hosted their grand opening today. Located on the square in between Prime 102 and Andy’s they are right in the heart of downtown and offer a lot to visitors and residents of Tyler.

Visit Tyler and the City of Tyler worked together to bring a store front, offices, art by local artists, and podcast studio to make downtown even better said Mayor Don Warren.

The space has offices for Main Street Department, Liberty Hall, City of Tyler Communications, Gallery Main Street, Visit Tyler, SPORTyler, Heart of Tyler, and Texas Forest Trail.

