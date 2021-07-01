WebXtra: Tyler Visitor’s Center celebrates grand opening in heart of city

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Downtown Tyler Visitors Center hosted their grand opening today. Located on the square in between Prime 102 and Andy’s they are right in the heart of downtown and offer a lot to visitors and residents of Tyler.

Visit Tyler and the City of Tyler worked together to bring a store front, offices, art by local artists, and podcast studio to make downtown even better said Mayor Don Warren.

The space has offices for Main Street Department, Liberty Hall, City of Tyler Communications, Gallery Main Street, Visit Tyler, SPORTyler, Heart of Tyler, and Texas Forest Trail.

