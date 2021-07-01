East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Habitat for Humanity break-in and theft

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity has recently experienced multiple break-ins and items being stolen, resulting in almost $5,000 in stolen items.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Steve Pepenella, Senior Construction Supervisor, Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. Pepenella said that five homes were broken into / items stolen since March. He believes people are breaking in because of the increase in supply prices “post” covid.

The items stolen include doors valued at $750, windows and trim valued at $1,500, paint sprayer and support equipment valued at 2,600, and according to Pepenella, the mental anguish is priceless.

Habitat for Humanity is installing new security systems in homes following these break ins. There has been no identification of the thieves.

