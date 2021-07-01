Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy on display in Kilgore museum

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy is on display at the East Texas Oil Museum on the Kilgore College campus.

62 carbon photos are on display in black and white by photographer Bill Witliff. The photos were taken in the early 1970′s at a ranch in northern Mexico and depict the everyday life of a cowboy on a ranch.

”The exhibit really draws on the tradition of the cowboy and to see how folks worked the cattle, worked the ranch in a style that is very reminiscent of what we think of as traditional cowboys.” said East Texas Oil Museum Manager Olivia Moore.

The exhibit will be on display through September 4. Museum hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. -5 p.m.