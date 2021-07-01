This mobile barbershop will leave you looking Dapper

Originally published on April 12, 2019

Mandy Glasscock has been cutting hair for over a decade...but it’s where she started cutting hair in October 2018 that makes her unique.

Dapper is a one of a kind mobile barbershop that travels to hot spots around the Tyler area to cut men’s hair.

“A lot of places rush men in and out so I was telling [my husband] that I was going to make a place called Dapper that was going to be for men,” said Mandy Glasscock, owner of Dapper. “They’re not just a client, they’re not just a number, they’re someone special and important and it’s going to be their time.”

Unlike quicker barbershops, Dapper has a system to make sure you get the best care and service possible. They take notes based on what you want to do, so each and every time you visit you will get the same cut with the same measurements. It takes the stress out of going to get a hair cut.

“She nailed it, getting a haircut used to feel like a chore,” said Jason Glasscock, owner of Dapper. “So kind of bringing that experience to just have a few minutes in your busy day to just kind of chill out, kind of get catered ...And this is kind of their moment to just kind of package all that up, sit back and have a drink, get a haircut and come out feeling like a million bucks.”

Dapper is for men only and they offer a variety of packages.

The Denzel: Men’s haircut, massaging shampoo and condition, relaxing hot or cold towel eucalyptus face wrap, then back to the chair for styling. It’s the ultimate package for looking Dapper.

The Cash: Men’s haircut and style. Simple, but awesome, just like the man in black.

The Otis: Long massaging shampoo and condition, relaxing hot towel eucalyptus face wrap, then back to the chair for styling.

The Woodrow: Beard trim using clippers, trimmer, and scissors. Finished out with a beard oil or balm.

Mandy said she named the services after some of her favorite things.

Dapper is by appointment only if you’re interested in getting your haircut you can book an appointment here.

Some of the more frequent places Dapper parks are True Vine Brewing Company, Plaza Tower and AVCO roofing in Tyler. If you’re interested in having Dapper come to your business or event, send them a message.

Dapper is just in the Tyler area for now, but plans for expansion are in the works. Follow their Facebook page for the latest updates and to keep in touch. And don’t forget to follow them on Instagram, too.

Click here to visit Dapper’s website.

