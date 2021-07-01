Tye Phelps started Love & War in Texas in 1999, and within the last few years he brought it to Lindale, Texas. Now, it’s known as Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse and they’re still serving up all things Texas!

So you may be wondering why the name changed. Well in Fall of 2018 the city of Lindale was designated a Texas Music Friendly Community by the governor, it seemed fitting for one of the most popular restaurants and music venues in the city to follow suit.

Phelps, a native of the Texas Hill Country, wanted a place for people to enjoy all things Texas, from the music to the food to the heritage.

“It’s more of a state of mind,” said Phelps. “We want this to be a place where musicians, artists of all kind, and guests and fans can come enjoy music, learn about music, perform music and record music.”

When you look at the restaurant’s menu, it’s broken down my regions of our state. You have the The Border which is where the Tex-Mex inspired dishes like the fajitas del rio are, you have The West Texas Plains which is where all of your certified angus beef steaks are, then there’s the Hill Country which includes wild game and German-influenced dishes like the New Braunfels Bratwurst, followed by the East Texas Piney Woods which is filled with your chicken fried steak (or chicken), Caddo Lake catfish and some cajun food, and finally there’s the Texas Gulf Coast where the seafood options including the Grilled Shrimp Texana are.

You can travel around the entire state without leaving your table!

We got to sample some of the Governor’s Feast, and OH MY GOSH it was incredible!

It was filled with beef & chicken fajitas, baby back ribs, smoked venison sausage, venison bratwurst and shrimp Texana. And on the side there was refried beans, Texican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fresh flour tortillas. We are still dreaming about it!

“Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse is the place to go for authentic Texas food, authentic Texas music and authentic Texas heritage,” said Phelps. “It’s Texas food made by Texans, Texas music made by Texans.”

And if you’re wondering about the drinks...

“Here at Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse we highlight Texas,” said Phelps. “So we feature Texas craft beers and Texas spirits along with wineries, and breweries and distilleries that sell their own product.”

Aside from focusing on Texas food, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse also houses Texas music.

There is some form of live music almost every night.

“I love having the space here in Lindale to provide a spot for artists to come,” said Phelps. “We like to provide an environment where people can come and they can write songs, perform songs, and they can learn.”

Artists that have played on the stage include Robert Earl Keen, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Night Ranger, Restless Heart, Koe Wetzel, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gary P Nunn and up and coming Lindale native Billie Jo.

Click here for their food menu, and click here for their cocktail menu.

Their dining hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Their music venue and bar hours are 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse is located at 55 Miranda Lambert Way in Lindale. It’s connected to The Pink Pistol.

Follow Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse on Facebook to keep up with their latest events and specials.

You can find Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse’s website here.

