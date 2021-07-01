East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Homegrown Songs: September Moon

By Kendyl Turner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is September Moon. Watch one their acoustic performance of “Alone in the Dark” above.

Here are some fun facts about September Moon:

  • September Moon is a lively vocal harmony-centered band who creatively blend country, folk, rock, Red Dirt, and Americana into one unique sound.
  • Their first 2 singles, Abilene and You Know Who You Are, charted within the top 50 on the Billboard-recognized Texas Regional Radio Report
  • The band took home the first prize at the 2021Texas Country Music Showdown, hosted by the Texas Country Country Music Association.
  • They are also a finalist for “Best New Band” Award for the Texas Regional Radio Report.
  • September Moon has opened for A-list acts like Randy Rodgers, Sawyer Brown, and Neil McCoy.
  • Stay tuned for their first full length album, set to be released later this year.

If you want to keep up with September Moon, there are plenty of ways. Click to check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

You can find them on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and Youtube.

Click here to visit their website.

Performances from all featured artists on Texas Homegrown Songs are made possible each week through Stephanie Stacey.

Want to see more artists with Texas Homegrown Songs? Click here

