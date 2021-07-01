Texas Homegrown Songs: The Matthew Shane Band

Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is The Matthew Shane Band. Watch his performance of “Cupid’s Arrow” above.

Here are some fun facts about The Matthew Shane Band:

The Matthew Shane Band originated in the small deep East Texas town of Huntington

Founding front man Matthew Shane Parrish, Lead vocals, Lead guitar, was born in Lufkin

He got his roots from old Nashville country and west coast bakersfield sound, outlaw music, rock, and Texas blues. Later emerging into the Texas country music scene for the love of the traditional red dirt energy and the unique talent that is sustained in the artist of that genre

The Matthew Shane Band recorded their first debut single “You Got it” written by Matthew Shane at Roop Records in Grand Cane La. And was released 9/11/20, which made its debut at #118 on The Texas Country Music Charts 11/24/2020. And is Currently at #50.

Performances from all featured artists on Texas Homegrown Songs are made possible each week through Stephanie Stacey.

