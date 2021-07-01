Texas Homegrown Songs: Joey Greer

Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is Joey Greer. Watch his performance of “Back My Way” above.

Here are some fun facts about Joey Greer:

Joey was born and raised in Orange, Texas

Brought up in a Christian home with parents that lead worship, Joey was introduced to music at a very early age.

He began playing shows at the age of 17, and over the last 7 years has continued to build a following in East Texas.

Joey brings a classic mixture of Southern Rock and 90′s Country with his own soulful twist.

If you want to keep up with Joey Greer, there are plenty of ways. Click to check him out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And find his music on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and Youtube.

Click here to visit his website.

Performances from all featured artists on Texas Homegrown Songs are made possible each week through Stephanie Stacey.

Want to see more artists with Texas Homegrown Songs? Click here

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.