Texas Homegrown Songs: Heather Linn & The Deacons

Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is Heather Linn & The Deacons. Watch their performance of “Long Way Around” above.

Here are some fun facts about Heather Linn & The Deacons:

This band is a female lead Texas Southern Country Rock Band from Northeast Texas area

Their single, “Kalea’s Song” has already won an award.

Nominated in multiple categories at the East Texas Music Awards, including Female Vocalist Of The Year

HL&D has shared the stage with artists such as The Randy Rogers Band, Thompson Square, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Tracy Byrd, Dean Dillion, Glen Templeton, Bri Bagwell, Jon Wolfe, Charley Farley, and Mocassin Creek.

You can watch Heather Linn & The Deacons live on June 25 at the Country River Club on Highway 271 in Tyler.

