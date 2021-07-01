East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

Texas Homegrown Songs: Heather Linn & The Deacons

By Kendyl Turner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Our next feature on Texas Homegrown Songs is Heather Linn & The Deacons. Watch their performance of “Long Way Around” above.

Here are some fun facts about Heather Linn & The Deacons:

  • This band is a female lead Texas Southern Country Rock Band from Northeast Texas area
  • Their single, “Kalea’s Song” has already won an award.
  • Nominated in multiple categories at the East Texas Music Awards, including Female Vocalist Of The Year
  • HL&D has shared the stage with artists such as The Randy Rogers Band, Thompson Square, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Tracy Byrd, Dean Dillion, Glen Templeton, Bri Bagwell, Jon Wolfe, Charley Farley, and Mocassin Creek.

You can watch Heather Linn & The Deacons live on June 25 at the Country River Club on Highway 271 in Tyler.

If you want to keep up with Heather Linn & The Deacons click here to follow them on Facebook and  Instagram.

Click here to visit their website.

Performances from all featured artists on Texas Homegrown Songs are made possible each week through Stephanie Stacey.

Want to see more artists with Texas Homegrown Songs? Click here

