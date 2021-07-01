The Texan is a landmark venue located in Downtown Athens, Texas. The Texan was first established as a movie theater in 1948 and it’s popularity and reputation spans the ages.

“A lot of people have come up to me and said ‘hey I met my wife here, we had our first date at The Texan’ so it brings back a lot of memories for people,” said Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator for the City of Athens.

“Bringing local, regional and national live music acts to the heart of the historic downtown Athens, Texas. Come and check out this landmark live music and events venue that will offer something for the whole family to enjoy!”

The Texan eventually shut down, and then the caught on fire.

“[The fire] brought down the whole ceiling and all that was left was the concrete floor and a little bit of a front wall but that was pretty much it,” said Birk. “So in 2017 it was decided that the City of Athens was going to revitalize it and rebuild it into what it is today.”

So what is The Texan?

According to the website, “The Texan: A Landmark Venue is the premier live music venue of East Texas. Owned and operated by the City of Athens, this exciting new venue offers locals and tourists alike a chance to experience local, regional and national live music acts in the heart of downtown Athens. Listen in to what’s coming to The Texan, where generations of memories will start again!”

“You can see a wide variety of entertainment,” said Birk. “We’re going to have country music artists that are regionally and nationally known, rock concerts, comedians, magicians pretty much you name it, we’re going to have it here!”

You can click here to see the upcoming shows at The Texan.

“Generations of new memories are alive again in Athens, Texas.”

In addition to what the entertainment offered by the City of Athens, The Texan is also available for private events.

“You can rent it out for your wedding, family reunion, quinceañeras, it’s a space that can do it all,” said Birk.

And that’s the reason that The Texan was revitalized in the first place.

“The main reason that the City of Athens wanted to revitalize The Texan was because it was a source of community events, it brought the community together,” said Birk. “Everybody came here on their first dates, or as a child, and the main focus was to bring it back up and create those memories again. So now we’re hoping that people will come to a concert here. Maybe it’s their first date and or meet new friends, so it is more to improve the quality of live for the citizens of Athens.”

The Texan is located at 209 East Tyler Street in Athens.

You can visit their website here.

