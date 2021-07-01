See hand made knives come to life at The Blade Bar

The Blade Bar is located in the historic downtown Ben Wheeler and offers hand made and custom made knives, knife sharpening, leather works and more.

Johnathan and Rhiannon Sibley opened The Blade Bar in April 2019, but for Johnathan, the love for knife making dates back decades.

“I was somewhere around 12 or 13 years old and I was in a grocery store, I can’t remember if it was a copy of Blade Magazine or Knives Illustrated, but that was the first time I’d ever seen custom, handmade knives and was just blown away and decided I needed to do that,” said Johnathan. “I started making knife-shaped objects around 13, but my first for real good steel, good geometry, legit usable knife when I was about 14.”

Johnathan’s shop, Djinn Knives, is housed inside The Blade Bar and you can see the knife making process come to life. But, the viewing and interaction doesn’t end there.

“We offer a lot of different things, and we try to build up the community involvement here,” said Rhiannon. “We do shop classes to help get kids involved in learning how to make things. And we do a variety of workshops for adults as well. We try to keep it to where we have options for everybody in the family to come out and enjoy, and appreciate, and see the different things.”

One of the most popular things they offer is the live forging demo that takes place every 4th Saturday.

“You can come out and see the art in action,” said Rhiannon. “I think it’s really important that people see the process because a lot of times when you see the end product and you assume in your head that it’s manufactured from a factory or something. And I think it’s important that people see that human beings can still do that. And while a lot of it’s been refined to machinery, nothing takes the same care and focus as a human being taking that time and doing it.”

The Blade Bar is located at 1593 FM 279 in Ben Wheeler, Texas.

Here are their minimum hours of operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Again, those are the hours that they’re guaranteed to be open. Johnathan and Rhiannon are often at the shop more frequently and are happy to meet by appointment as well.

