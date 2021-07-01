Romo’s East Texas golf experience cut short

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - At Tempest Golf Club, Tony Romo, after shooting a first round 76 preparing to play in round two, had to withdraw from the event because of tightness to his back.

Early on Romo was handling the Tempest Golf Club like a pro, getting out of tight situations. Not bad for a guy who surprised the course officials that he’d play.

But Tony Romo had shown up ready to play.

“Tony Romo is quite the draw, but he’s here to compete, make no mistake about it. It’s not a sideshow, it’s all about competition for him. You know when I got the email from USGA I was going down the list looking for the cart staff that were playing, and I get to the Rs and there’s Tony Romo. I did not get a phone call, it was the same as anybody else.”

If you’re not accustomed to crowds of people, you must wonder if the intensity of a gallery following you because who you are teamed up with can get aggravating. Chance Mulligan of Texas A&M Commerce had that experience.

“It was real cool ,once I started hitting better shots. Once I settled in, it got real fun hitting close shots and then people clapping for you, where normally that does not happen for you at an amateur tournament.”

Jonathan Hernandez, who arrived at the course at 6 a.m. for Romo’s 9:10 a.m. tee off, had his dream come true: meeting the former Cowboys QB. And while Romo was the attraction, this fan kind of stole the show.

Hard not to notice Hernandez among the pro gallery, getting that autograph meant a lot to him

“Out of five people would like to meet in the world he was one of them, so it’s a pretty awesome experience.”

Romo didn’t finish and was surely disappointed, but no disappointment here among his fans in East Texas.

