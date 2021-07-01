Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid overnight tonight. For our Thursday, our chances for rain will remain fairly low, but temperatures will, once again, climb into the lower 90s and heat index values will approach 100 degrees. A weak cold front will begin to enter the northern sections of East Texas on Friday morning, increasing chances for showers and thundershowers. It will take this front a few days to move through most of the area before it fades. As this happens, rain chances will continue and moves south through Sunday. Temperatures should remain below seasonal averages for highs into next week as clouds and rain chances persist. On Independence Day, the rain should be scattered. A 30% chance over the northern half of East Texas and a 40% chance south. 40-50% chances for showers/thundershowers continues Monday through Wednesday of next week. We continue to believe that the chance for severe weather is very low over the next 7 days.

