Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has pleaded guilty for an abuse case involving his son, who had leukemia.

Thomas Anthony Mayhew, 50, accepted an 18-year prison sentence in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.

The child’s mother, Shannon Marie Creevey, pleaded guilty in January and accepted a 30-year prison sentence.

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating in July 2019 after the child was found unresponsive at his home. The child was described as having injuries to the head and face, bleeding from the nose, a possible collar-bone fracture, bruising to the lower abdomen and a possible left ankle fracture.

While at the hospital, the child coded several times and was transferred to Texas Children Hospital and records showed he was in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. Records also show he had severe anemia and was diagnosed with leukemia.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed Mayhew, who said he noticed his son appeared weak and had trouble walking as well as keeping his balance. He also noticed his son had lost a lot of weight. The affidavit states Mayhew admitted to hitting his son in the face because he was not eating and he was hiding his food. He said he knew he needed to take his son to the doctor but he did not, according to the affidavit.

In court Thursday, it was explained Mayhew’s biggest mistake was not reporting on Creevey.

“So by omission I allowed a lot of things to get worse,” Mayhew said. “At the time I did not realize the issues were as bad as they were but I feel like it wouldn’t have snowballed if I had called it in.”

