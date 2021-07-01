East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview man wins Gladewater tournament, qualifies for USGA championship

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater hosted its first U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifier on Wednesday and a college student from Longview made the cut.

KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Rhett Sellers about winning the 36-hole tournament and what’s ahead.

Sellers said he lives about 20 minutes away from the Tempest course and had played it five or six times which was an advantage for him. He also said the heat was a factor and said he was “chugging water” to deal with the high temperatures.

He shot a morning round of 74 for a 139 total, five-under-par.

Next Sellers will be going to Oakmont, Pa. for the tournament beginning August 9.

He said with a smile, “I’m super excited to be going”.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Early Wednesday fatal shooting under investigation by Tyler police
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 2 children
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

SFA WAC
Moving Day: SFA athletics becomes member of WAC
TOMY ROMO GOLF
Romo’s East Texas golf experience cut short
Bassmaster rankings
Local marinas discuss Bassmaster rankings, economic impacts
This year’s Bassmaster Best Bass Lake rankings placed two Deep East Texas among the best in the...
Local marinas discuss Bassmaster rankings, economic impacts