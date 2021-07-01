Longview man wins Gladewater tournament, qualifies for USGA championship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater hosted its first U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifier on Wednesday and a college student from Longview made the cut.

KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Rhett Sellers about winning the 36-hole tournament and what’s ahead.

Sellers said he lives about 20 minutes away from the Tempest course and had played it five or six times which was an advantage for him. He also said the heat was a factor and said he was “chugging water” to deal with the high temperatures.

He shot a morning round of 74 for a 139 total, five-under-par.

Next Sellers will be going to Oakmont, Pa. for the tournament beginning August 9.

He said with a smile, “I’m super excited to be going”.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.