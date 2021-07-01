Local marinas discuss Bassmaster rankings, economic impacts

(KTRE) - This year’s Bassmaster Best Bass Lake rankings placed two Deep East Texas among the best in the country.

Lake Sam Rayburn ranking sixth in the entire country, while Toledo Bend placed sixth in the central region. In 2015 and 2016, Toledo Bend placed first in the country, and in 2018, Sam Rayburn ranked at the top in the nation.

“I still think it’s the best place in the world to live ... and good fishing,” Holly Park Marina owner Ronnie Greer said. “It’s like a fisherman’s paradise.”

“Sam Rayburn is such a great resource for America, let alone in Deep East Texas,” Jackson Hill Marina owner Terry Sympson said.

“You know we’re just so happy about it,” Sympson said.

He said the rankings and the lake itself creates a huge economic impact.

“There’s not a lot of the industry in our county, San Augustine County, and the lake really provides a lot of revenue with people coming in fishing and just enjoying the great outdoors and this beautiful lake,” Sympson said.

Greer has owned and operated Holly Park Marina off Toledo Bend since 1969. Toledo Bend filled up the year prior.

“We have had some up to 14 pounds caught out of here,” she said. “We’ve had some really nice bass caught.”

“The things that really make Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend stand out are not only the number of the fish, but also the size of the bass you can catch,” Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall said. “On top of angler access, and on top of aesthetics.”

Hall said months prior to their July/August issue they collect data from state fishery agencies, big bass tournament results, and programs to make their rankings.

“The people in the Lufkin area are lucky if you’re asking if you’re a bass fisherman, just because you have Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend not far,” he said. “Y’all are in bass-fishing paradise. The pandemic created a lot of new fishermen so we’re hoping to give this time of information into the hands of the folks hitting the water for the first time or first time in a long time.”

