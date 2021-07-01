It’s all sweets and treats at Lindale Candy Company

Lindale Candy Company was opened in 1946, and on October 15th, 2019 the company will be celebrated 73 years!

Current owners, Jeremiah and Kaitlin Cagle, are the fourth owners of the company, and they plan to keep the long-standing traditions alive through the original recipes, while also bringing in their own touch.

“So we make handmade, homemade treats and candies here,” said Jeremiah. “So for our peppermint, we’re actually one of three places in the nation that make the whole process by hand, where we actually do a hand-pulled peppermint.”

And in addition to the variety of candies and homemade brittles they offer, the Cagle’s also brought in their own unique line of sweets to the company.

“Kaitlin’s Confection’s is my line of gourmet chocolates,” said Kaitlin. “I’ve got a traditional menu, which is what you would come in and see in the cases, and seasonally I’ll play around with different flavors and try different recipes.”

The traditional menu includes different flavor truffles, a turtle (also known as a bear claw or millionaire), chocolate covered oreos and more of Kaitlin’s own creative creations.

When the Cagle’s bought Lindale Candy Company, they also bought the company’s original recipes.

“We did purchase all of the original recipes and we will continue the tradition of the Lindale Candy Company doing the hand pulled homemade peppermint as well as the brittles and the patties,” said Jeremiah. “We’ll just feature a line of gourmet chocolates here now as well.”

Lindale Candy Company offers peppermint sticks, peppermint bowls, peppermint dolls and more. They also incorporate different flavors into the peppermint like blue raspberry and cherry.

The peppermint made at Lindale Candy Company is all completely made my hand, in-house, and it’s all hand-pulled.

“We’re one of three places in the nation that make the whole process by hand,” said Jeremiah. “We actually do a hand-pulled peppermint which really separates us from going [anywhere else] and buying any kind of peppermint.”

Just like the peppermint, another staple of Lindale Candy Company is the homemade brittle and patties. The brittle comes in the traditional peanut flavor, and also jalapeno.

The brittle is still made by hand using most of the original equipment.

“We start with the basic ingredients...we’ll weight it out and cook it on our kettle and copper pot,” said Jeremiah. “Then we pour the product over the cooling table slab then cut it up to where we can flip it. Then it cools down and becomes more of a brittle.”

Lindale Candy Company is located at 113 West Hubbard Street in Lindale.

They’re open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

They’re closed on Sunday and Monday.

