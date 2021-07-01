It’s all about saving the past for the future at the Old Mill Pond Museum

The Old Mill Pond Museum is located right off of Highway 69 in Lindale, and it’s completely free to the public.

The museum sits on 30-acres and is filled with historical memorabilia dating from the 1850′s to the 1950′s and everywhere in between.

“People are so surprised when the enter the gates,” said Seong MacLaren, Director of Tourism & Downtown Development for the City of Lindale. “They’re just in awe. Our motto is saving the past for the future.”

The museum was the dream of founder Bill Parrott. Old Mill Pond Museum consists of 14 buildings and pavilions and Parrott Park. The entire property sits on 30 acres.

“Our lead and a museum building, which has two stories filled with memorabilia dating from 1850s to 1950s,” said MacLaren. “And then we have the water-wheel and a nearly three-acre pond that’s right on the outside of the mill. And then we also have a beautiful chapel that we rent it out for couples to renew vowels to get married. And then our tractor building has a huge array of beautiful tractors and we have a blacksmith shop, a barn, and more.”

You can click here to read more on the attractions.

The newest addition to the property is The General Store. It opened in 2018.

“Because the museum is a free experience for all that attend, the general store allows us to use it kind of as a fundraiser,” said MacLaren. “100% of the proceeds goes back into managing the property.”

Inside the store you can find items ranging from local honey to vintage toys to handmade jewelry and everything in between. And, many of the display pieces, ranging from the tables and beyond, are actually relics from the museum over the years.

“They’re unique, one-of-a-kind treasures, not things you can buy anywhere else, and that’s what we pride ourselves on,” said MacLaren. “. It’s not just your traditional gift shop, all the display pieces, whether it’s a tabletop or furniture pieces, they’re a piece from the museum. So the things that um, accommodate the gift items and hold them are actually timeless pieces that were recreated from a treasures we found on the property.”

<span data-mce-type=“bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=“mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

The Old Mill Pond Museum is located at 2900 South Main Street in Lindale.

Here are their hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Sunday - Thursday: Closed

Follow Old Mill Pond Museum on Facebook here.

And you can read more on Old Mill Pond Museum on Visit Lindale’s website, and you can also follow Visit Lindale on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.