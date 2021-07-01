‘Imagine if this was your loved one:’ Family of shooting victim pleads for suspects to turn themselves in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the good memories that Chalandra Harris and Carla Christian will remember Tylsha Brown by. A hardworking mom with lots still left to do.

“She loved to travel and she came up with this brilliant idea, I love to travel, I might as well work doing it so she was on her path to becoming a traveling nurse,” Christian said.

It was Friday night when Tylsha, along with friends and family, went to New Orleans Flavors Daiquri’s in Tyler to celebrate the end of a family member’s chemo treatment.

“The night that we went out there, she told me she said let’s live life,” Harris said.

All say they were having a good time until a fight broke out in the parking lot. Shortly after, multiple people began shooting. People inside the restaurant rushed for cover as shots kept coming.

“All you see is blood to my right, you see a body to your right. You don’t know who it is. I see the shorts then all of a sudden, I take two steps to the right and you hear gunshots again. At that moment, somebody behind me grabbed me, dropped me to the ground, take me to the back. You hear gunshots again,” Harris said.

Amid the chaos, Harris was texting Tylsha asking “where are you?” It was shortly after she learned her sister was hit.

“The hardest thing on the face of the earth to see her there. Lying there, motionless,” Harris said.

A night meant to celebrate life − ending in death. Tylsha passed away from her injuries at 46-years-old.

“She was always that person that she wanted to make sure everybody was okay and that’s all that I can think that she stopped because of that, because she looked around to see before any of this craziness happened to make sure that everybody was coming out together,” Harris said.

Now six days after the shooting, no suspects have been arrested. It’s an agonizing wait for Tylsha’s family and friends as they pray for justice to be served.

“Imagine if this was your loved one. You would want answers. You would want someone to come forth,” Christian said.

Just weeks after Tylsha watched her daughter graduate from high school, her family is now preparing to say their final goodbye.

“Nobody can ever take your place. I’m your baby sister. You know the moments and the times we had together. We’re gonna get through this. We’re all gonna get through it and we’re gonna get through it together,” Harris said.

Two suspects have been identified so far. They are 21-year-old Jaderick Willis and 22-year-old Dycorrian Lofton, both of Jacksonville. If you have any information on where they are, contact Tyler police.

