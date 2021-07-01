East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Imagine, create and explore at Longview World of Wonders

It’s hands-on discovery at WOW!
By Kendyl Turner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Longview World of Wonders (WOW) is a non-profit, located in Downtown Longview, designed to be a hands-on discovery center for kids.

“We want kids to come in with their caregivers and imagine, create and explore through sensory, through STEAM -- which is science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Beth Swindell, Marketing Coordinator of Longview World of Wonder. “So there’s activities in the center that reinforce those concepts with children.”

Longview World of Wonders inspires a life-long love of learning by giving children the opportunity to imagine, create, and explore in a hands-on educational environment.

“We want to be a resource for parents, caregivers and families in the area,” said Swindell. “So we want parents of young children and older children to come to WOW and experience things that they wouldn’t in a normal day.”

Some activities at WOW include a life-size chess set, a sensory-based area with Legos, an invention garage where kids can undertake in tactile learning, and more.

“We also have an oil and gas exhibit that’s coupled with a house and a market,” said Swindell. “So what id does is simulates the production of energy. So, in theory, the coal is mined then sent to the factor. From the factory it’s burned and consumed and we have a simulation that shows how power is then sent to the house and to the market. So we want kids to understand that you don’t flip a light switch and get lights, there’s a whole process behind that.”

Here are their admission prices:

  • General Admission: $8.00
  • Senior (65+): $7.00
  • Military (with ID): $7.00
  • EBT/Lonestar Card: $3.00
  • Children under 2: Free
  • Members: Free

Longview World of Wonders also have events happening year round.

“We have summer camps, spring break camps, we have Christmas workshops,” said Swindell. “[The camps] are cost-effective and they’re a great resource for kids to either build on interest they currently have, or dip their toe in the water of something they think they might like.”

You can view the WOW calendar here.

Longview World of Wonders is located at 112 East Tyler Street in Longview, Texas.

Here are their hours:

  • Thursday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Monday – Wednesday: By appointment only

You can visit Longview World of Wonders’ website here.

And make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to follow their latest updates and events.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Early Wednesday fatal shooting under investigation by Tyler police
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 2 children
Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live

Latest News

Neches River National Wildlife Refuge, Cherokee County, TX
The Neches River National Wildlife Refuge is a wonderland of wildlife
Black Beauty Ranch, Murchison, TX
Black Beauty Ranch is home to over 800 animals and is one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the country
Old Mill Pond Museum, Lindale, TX
It’s all about saving the past for the future at the Old Mill Pond Museum
Vanishing Texana Museum, Jacksonville, TX
The Vanishing Texana Museum is an East Texas treasure filled with thousands of memories and collectibles