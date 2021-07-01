Imagine, create and explore at Longview World of Wonders

Longview World of Wonders (WOW) is a non-profit, located in Downtown Longview, designed to be a hands-on discovery center for kids.

“We want kids to come in with their caregivers and imagine, create and explore through sensory, through STEAM -- which is science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Beth Swindell, Marketing Coordinator of Longview World of Wonder. “So there’s activities in the center that reinforce those concepts with children.”

Longview World of Wonders inspires a life-long love of learning by giving children the opportunity to imagine, create, and explore in a hands-on educational environment.

“We want to be a resource for parents, caregivers and families in the area,” said Swindell. “So we want parents of young children and older children to come to WOW and experience things that they wouldn’t in a normal day.”

Some activities at WOW include a life-size chess set, a sensory-based area with Legos, an invention garage where kids can undertake in tactile learning, and more.

“We also have an oil and gas exhibit that’s coupled with a house and a market,” said Swindell. “So what id does is simulates the production of energy. So, in theory, the coal is mined then sent to the factor. From the factory it’s burned and consumed and we have a simulation that shows how power is then sent to the house and to the market. So we want kids to understand that you don’t flip a light switch and get lights, there’s a whole process behind that.”

Here are their admission prices:

General Admission : $8.00

Senior (65+): $7.00

Military (with ID): $7.00

EBT/Lonestar Card : $3.00

Children under 2 : Free

Members: Free

Longview World of Wonders also have events happening year round.

“We have summer camps, spring break camps, we have Christmas workshops,” said Swindell. “[The camps] are cost-effective and they’re a great resource for kids to either build on interest they currently have, or dip their toe in the water of something they think they might like.”

You can view the WOW calendar here.

Longview World of Wonders is located at 112 East Tyler Street in Longview, Texas.

Here are their hours:

Thursday : 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday: By appointment only

You can visit Longview World of Wonders’ website here.

