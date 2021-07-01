If you’re a Miranda Lambert fan, you’ve got to check out this boutique

The Pink Pistol is Miranda Lambert’s experiential shopping lifestyle boutique located in Lindale. It’s filled top to bottom with some of the most unique, Miranda-ized items.

We sat down with Miranda’s parents, Rick and Beverly, to find out what makes The Pink Pistol so special to the East Texas community and every person who travels in to see it.

“The Pink Pistol is important to us because it personifies our daughter’s personality and her verve for life, and her creativeness,” said Rick Lambert. “And outside of song writing, which she is excellent at, her artistic mind has to go somewhere when she isn’t on the road. And this is so representative of who she is and how that mind works and we are proud to represent that.”

The Pink Pistol is also home to Miranda’s new line, Idyllwind. The line includes clothing, boots and accessories.

The boutique is also home to unique trinkets and novelty items, hundreds for $5 or less.

“And then on top of that, the thing out tourists love the best is to have a branded piece. Something that says The Pink Pistol,” said Bev Lambert. “So we have probably 50 – 70 things that just say “The Pink Pistol’ Lindale, Texas.’”

While you’re shopping you can also sip on an old-fashion soda or float. Their specialty is a combination of soda water, vanilla syrup and cherry syrup topped with a cherry.

“It was really important to Miranda to have the soda fountain as an element of the store because she wanted it to feel old and new at the same time,” said Bev.

And if you’re looking for an adult beverage, check out Red 55 Winery. Located right inside The Pink Pistol, Red 55 Winery is home to 9 signature Miranda Lambert wines.

The tasting room is named after Rick’s favorite author, Ernest Hemingway.

“He was a man’s man, a world-hunter, an adventurer and a great writer, so that’s why I wanted to name this the Hemingway Tasting Room,” said Rick. “And it was basically built to attract the men into our store too, but most of the time it’s three deep at the bar of women.”

Their wine varieties include an unoaked-Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, White Zinfandel and a Sparkling Wine. For an entire list click here.

The Pink Pistol is located at 114 E. North St. in Lindale.

They’re open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mondays – Thursdays, 10 a.m – 8 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

You can visit Th Pink Pistol’s website here. Follow The Pink Pistol on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

