The historic Harrison County Courthouse is considered an icon of Texas

Stunning, inspiring, beautiful are just a few of the words both locals and tourists use to describe the historic Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall, Texas.

In fact, the Neo-Classical Beaux Arts style building has become an icon of Texas. Many believe that the courthouse is one of the most visually appealing in the state.

James Riely Gordon designed the granite, limestone and marble icon of Texas in the 19th century.

Construction commenced on the building around 1900 and it opened in 1901.

The 1901 building is the fourth of five courthouses built in Marshall.

A modern courthouse on Houston Street opened in 1964. Once the new courthouse was finished, the 1901 Courthouse ownership transferred to the Harrison County Historic Museum.

In 2000, the building went through an overhaul to keep it from falling apart. Now, you can visit the museum on the first floor. The second and third floor house the original courtroom with its balcony and offices for county judges and county commissioners.

When Christmas rolls around, crews cover the courthouse with thousands of lights and the square becomes the centerpiece for the Wonderland of Lights in downtown. Tens of thousands of people come from all over to see the lights and visit the city.

When you go, make sure to check out all of the fine details from the eagles and Lady Justice on the exterior to the embellishments on the staircases and the courtroom inside.

You’ll admit this is one of the finest buildings in the Lone Star State.

The Harrison County Historical Museum is located at 1 Peter Whetstone Square in Marshall.

Click here to view the Harrison County Historical Museum’s website.

For hours of operation, ticket prices and holiday closings, click here.

