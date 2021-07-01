Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County was imploded Thursday.
Video shows the plant coming down Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m.
The site was originally completed in 1978 and operated until it was retired and taken offline in 2018.
Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) purchased the plant from Luminant in 2020.
