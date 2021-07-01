Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County imploded

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Former Monticello Power Plant in Titus County was imploded Thursday.

Video shows the plant coming down Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m.

Power plant implosion Posted by ESM Hydraulics LLC on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The site was originally completed in 1978 and operated until it was retired and taken offline in 2018.

Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) purchased the plant from Luminant in 2020.

