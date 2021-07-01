Everything is almost too pretty to eat at Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies

The idea for Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies was born after owner, Debbie Fontaine, decided she was going to make a birthday cake for her daughter’s fifth birthday rather than buy one.

“I ordered birthday cakes from a couple of local bakeries and I was really disappointed from the color to the misspelling of her name, and on her fifth birthday I was just like I’m going to decorate her cake,” said Debbie. “I pulled out a little box of tips and I decorated her fifth birthday cake.”

Her daughters birthday was in January, and by the following fall she had a hundred clients. That’s when Debbie decided it was time to get a storefront.

“I looked for four months and I was taking it as a sign that I needed to go back to corporate America. I couldn’t find a building,” said Debbie. “So that night I got up out of bed and I literally got on my knees and I prayed. I said, ‘Lord you’ve got to give me a sign. Any little thing, it’ll do. Any little thing it’ll do. I’ve got to find a building or the door is going to have to be shut.”

Debbie added that the next morning her realtor called her with a location. The building was a tavern in Longview for 40 years called ‘It’ll Do.’

“It is exactly what I prayed for,” said Debbie. “I fell in love with the building before we ever opened the door.”

So Debbie renovated the tavern into the present day ‘Edible Art’ location.

Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies is a custom bake shop where customers can bring in their ideas, then the team at Edible Art sketches it out and they make it exactly the way you want it.

“I do think we have one of the best design teams in the region,” said Debbie. “If you can think it, we can build it in sugar.”

Cakes!?

If you have an idea for a custom cake, Debbie and her team at artists at Edible Art can bring it to life, and they make it as easy as possible on the customers. They start by asking questions about the cake like, ‘What’s the cake for?’ ‘What is the event?’ ‘How many servings does the design need to serve?’ And from there they’ll sit down with you and pick out a color palette then look at cake designs.

“I always tell clients when you stay low the price stays low. When you start going up, the price goes up,” said Debbie. “When you get into 3D and sculpted cakes sometimes they’re more expensive because they’re a designer cake. But we do cakes in all price ranges.”

Cookies!?

In addition to their custom cakes, Edible Art also offers gourmet cookies and decorated cookies. And no matter what time of year it is, they’ll have a seasonal decorated cookie!

“Our cookie team starts in January with snowflakes and anything winter,” said Debbie. “Then we go straight into sweetheart and Valentine cookies. Then it’s flowers and spring, with Easter and Mother’s Day too. Right after that we go into summer fun, beach balls, sandals and beach theme type cookies. From there we go into back to school. September is a little break, then bam it’s Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Then we start all over again.”

In addition to the decorated cookies, they also offer gourmet cookies. These cookies are in the display glass in the store, and they have anywhere from 12 to 16 flavors available at a time.

“All of the [gourmet cookies] were developed here in house,” said Debbie. “We all have to sample them and try them, and we’ve thrown away a lot of cookies. Here we like our cookies to be meaty not flour-y. We want them to be flavorful!”

Depending on the week, the bakers at Edible Art could make anywhere between 1,000 and 6,000 cookies a week.

“The [high production weeks] are really though on a small bakery, you have to be really organized,” said Debbie. “But more than anything, you’ve got to have people that have that passion. Because a person may only purchase one cookie, and we want that cookie to be nice!”

Edible Art Express!?

In September of 2019, Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies launched the Edible Art Express. So now getting cookies closer to you is much easier!

“With the cookie express we can come, do big events, come to a business and do an appreciation day for your employees, and more,” said Debbie. “There are different things we can do with the Edible Art Express. We can come to your home and host a kids birthday party. We’ll put them on board, decorate cake or cookies and we take off with the mess. Mom doesn’t have to do anything but write a check.”

The Edible Art Express has a full kitchen and oven on board so she can produce and bake cookies right there in front of you.

And while Debbie loves taking the Express to events, she said the main reason she wanted to get the truck going was for community give back.

“This is what we can use as a vehicle to do fundraising for our nonprofits and for our animals,” said Debbie. “She’s brand new and we’re real proud of her!”

Free Texas Cookie?!

If you’ve heard the rumors about getting a free cookie at Edible Art...they’re true! Anytime you go into the store you can get a free decorated Texas cookie!

All they ask in return is that you sign their guestbook.

“We track the zip codes and see how many locals and how many East Texas cities come to see us,” said Debbie. “[We also look at] how many states and how many countries have walked through the doors here.”

Where to find them!?

Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies is located at 504 West South Street in Longview.

The storefront is open from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, and from 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They’re closed on Sunday and Monday.

You can visit their online store here.

Click here to visit their website.

And you can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

