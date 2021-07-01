Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers/thundershowers possible this evening, then increasing chances on Friday as a cold front slowly moves into the northern areas. A slow southward push of this front through Saturday. Scattered showers/thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Saturday afternoon, then diminish quickly and only limited to the southernmost counties. For our Independence Day, only a slight chance for showers/thundershowers (20-30%). Increasing chances for more showers and thundershowers Monday through Thursday of next week. With these rain chances continuing, our afternoon high temperatures will remain Below Normal through most all of next week. Not expecting any severe weather through the next 7 days, but, as always, we will monitor all systems that do develop. Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move quickly toward the WNW and should enter the SE Gulf of Mexico by early next week. At this time, NO IMPACTS are expected for the state of Texas. We will continue to update you. Have a great evening.

