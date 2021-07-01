East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas school districts prepare students for 2021-22 semester following STAAR results

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pandemic caused a lot of changes in the last school year, especially with remote learning.

School districts in South Texas recently reported a decline in performance, according to STAAR testing results released by the Texas Education Agency. But a handful of East Texas districts said they’re pleased with their results.

Tyler ISD’s Superintendent of Academic Support, Christy Hanson, said they are pleased with the 2020 standardized testing results they got. Tyler ISD believes starting on time and getting students back into the classroom early played a role in keeping scores near the state average.

“In general, the math scores were things we really need to look at, but those seventh grade math scores we’re really honing in there for sure. High school English, looking at those a little bit, too,” Hanson said.

Les Linebarger, the executive director of communications with Nacogdoches ISD, said they are still going through the data they received but are starting to see some impact of remote learning.

“Over the course of the upcoming school year they’re going to take advantage of intervention times, that are already built into campus master schedules, but plans for the upcoming year will be especially specific on what needs to take place for students,” Linebarger said.

Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said they’re pleased with their results, and were able to have almost all their students on campus and following COVID-19 protocols. He said for the students that are behind, “House Bill 4545, which was passed in this last Texas legislative session, it’s going to address a lot of those things for those kids that did not meet the approach of standard on the STAAR test, there’s some things that we have to do to help get them caught up.”

In Livingston ISD, Superintendent Brent Hawkins said compared to the state, Livingston’s scores are on the rise but they won’t settle.

“We have always brought our retired teachers in to mentor our young teachers, and now we’re using them in tutoring capacities in order to attack these learning losses that we have,” Hawkins said.

Some school districts in Texas are adding days to their school year, but of the East Texas schools we spoke to, none say that is necessary for them.

