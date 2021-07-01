Country Charm Candles is so much more than a candle store

Country Charm Candles and Boutique was started more than 20 years ago by Sherry Shaw and her husband.

“My husband and I both came from a corporate world and we wanted to have something of our own,” said Shaw. “So the idea came about that we would try our hand at candles. We started [Country Charm Candles] in our backyard. Within six months we had built this place here and started just as a candle factory and then built the retail store in front of it.”

There are over 50 scents of candles in the store, and each candle is hand-poured in the back of the store.

“We specifically blend the candles from top to bottom. A lot of candle companies will pour scent on top to where, when you open the candle, it smells great, but then you burn off that scent and you’re left with a waxy smell,” said Shaw. “But because ours are blended throughout whatever you smell, when you start to burn the candle is what you’re going to smell at the bottom of the candle as well.”

Shaw also adds that they guarantee their candles will burn evenly all the way to the bottom so they don’t tunnel out and you’re not left with wax on the jar.

Although, Country Charm Candles and Boutique is known for their candles, they offer so much more to their customers.

You can find handmade car fresheners, car coasters, koozies, wooden plaques, kitchen towels, wine tumblers, mugs and more. Plus, you can find unique boutique items, jewelry, clothing and more.

“We’re not just a candle store,” said Shaw. “When people usually come into our store, they are expecting to come in and see a wall of candles and they’re normally surprised to be able to see all of the unique gift items that we offer.”

Country Charm Candles is located at 15646 Hwy 79 North in Jacksonville, Texas.

Their current hours of operation are:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Click here to visit Country Charm Candles and Boutique’s website.

And click here to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

