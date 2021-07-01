The Back Porch is a Kilgore legend that’s been serving memories for almost 40 years

The Back Porch has been a tradition in Kilgore, Texas for nearly four decades. When Jackie and Vicki Clayton took over ownership in 1990 they had big plans for the place, but they also knew that they wanted to keep the original charm that the locals originally fell in love with.

“We have a tradition and I think when people look [The Back Porch] up they expect to have a Ma & Pa type restaurant and we want to keep it that way,” said Jackie Clayton, Owner of The Back Porch. “We’re not a chain restaurant and we want our customers feel that when they come here that they can see their friends, visit with people, be entertained and have a great meal at the same time.”

At The Back Porch there’s a saying: It’s great food, not fast food!

“It’s all prepared here,” said Vicki Clayton, Owner of The Back Porch. “Our burgers and homemade fries and our beans and hush puppies are our most popular.”

But according to Jackie, you can eat at the restaurant 7 days a week and never have to order the same thing.

“Our burgers and fries have been noted for many years and we’ve always been a burger establishment, but I don’t want people to always think that we’re a burger place because our menu is really large now,” said Jackie. “I think people will be impressed if they’d just take time to look at it. We do anywhere from sirloins to ribeyes to chicken fried steaks and chicken strips all the way to Mexican food then to really nice fish and salads.”

You can view the menu at The Back Porch here.

So what is The Back Porch?

“The Back Porch is a family-owned restaurant,” said Vicki, “but we’ve grown it into much more than that.”

“Well, one thing that makes us unique is that we do have different areas of our restaurant that are separated,” said Jackie.

At The Back Porch there is a private dining room in the front, the front dining room, the sports bar with a variety of televisions for you to watch your favorite games, and the air-conditioned patio where there’s live music nights a week.

Live music at The Back Porch:

Jackie and Vicki have always had a passion for music, and for 19 years they hosted karaoke at The Back Porch. But over 10 years ago, they decided it was time to expand and bring more to their venue.

“I always kept saying I would love to have a music venue here and a lot of people told me it wouldn’t work because Kilgore’s too small,” said Jackie. “But I’m hardheaded and [Vicki’s] hardheaded so we did it anyway.”

Now The Back Porch offers live music 5 nights a week, Tuesday- Saturday, in their large, air-conditioned patio.

You can view their upcoming live music schedule here.

And if you want to play on their stage, you can book a show here.

Also, all nights are kid and family friendly.

The Back Porch is located at 902 Broadway Boulevard in Kilgore.

Their hours are as follows:

Sunday - Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

You can visit their website here, and check out their live music lineup here.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates and events!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.