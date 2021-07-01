At Atkinson Candy Company it’s a family tradition to make happiness you can hold

Atkinson Candy Company was started in 1932, during the Great Depression, when B.E. and Mabel Atkinson needed to find a way to support their family.

“He got into the candy and tobacco wholesaling business and that eventually turned into a candy manufacturing business,” said Sarah Atkinson, the great-granddaughter of B.E. and Mabel.

Now, nearly 90 years later, Sarah is the Executive Vice President of Atkinson Candy Company and continues the family legacy of making delicious treats.”It is such an honor to be in the family business as the fourth generation carrying on the family legacy,” said Atkinson. “I hope that my ancestors look down on us very proudly.”

And even though it’s been nearly a century since the company opened their doors, their candies are sold nationwide, and many of the original recipes created by Mabel are still being used today.

“Our production process is really what stands out and makes us unique because it’s still handmade candy and not a lot of companies do that anymore,” said Atkinson. “Everything from your Chick-O-Sticks, Peanut Butter Bars, or caramels are still touched by the confectioner’s hands. This company was born and raised right here in East Texas. And we are so proud to have very deep roots here in this community.”

Atkinson Candy offers a variety of candy types including chocolate, caramel, peppermint, coconut, cinnamon and more. They also offer sugar free, gluten free, kosher and vegan candies.

“We specialize in making hard candies like the world-famous Chick-O-Sticks and Peanut Butter Bars,” said Atkinson. “But we also make caramels, peanut brittles, and many other very flavorful, hard candies.”

“So if you come visit us at Atkinson Candy Company, we have a retail store here on site called The Candy Kitchen, and you can come in and peruse many of our sweet treats made right here in Lufkin,” said Atkinson. “It’s always fun to come in and see what’s been made fresh from the factory and take some of your favorites.”

Atkinson Candy Company is located at 1608 W Frank Avenue in Lufkin.

The Candy Kitchen’s hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

