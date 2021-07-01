East Texas Now Business Break
Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in Tyler restaurant murder

Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) Tyler police have issued another arrest warrant related to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night at a restaurant on Troup Highway.

A warrant for the second suspect, identified as Jaderick Willis, has been issued by by police on Thursday. He is wanted on a $750,000 bond.

The arrest warrant is in relation to the shooting death of 46-year-old Tylsha Brown of Katy, Texas outside New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris. Willis was one of two men shot the night the incident happened, but has since been released from the hospital.

Willis is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833 if you know where he is.

The first warrant issued in the case was for Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22-year-old male from Jacksonville, Texas has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond. He is not in custody.

Dycorrian Lofton is the first suspect for whom Tyler police issued an arrest warrant. He is not...
Dycorrian Lofton is the first suspect for whom Tyler police issued an arrest warrant. He is not in custody as of July 1. (Source: Tyler police)(Tyler police)

More charges are expected to be forthcoming.

Previous story: Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects

Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

