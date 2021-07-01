Angelina County Airport receives funding from Texas Department of Transportation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Texas transportation commissioners met Wednesday to approve more than 728.4 million dollars’ worth of projects that will occur statewide.

One of the major projects that received funding was at the Angelina County Airport. TxDot awarded the airport 1.2 million dollars to implement a new fencing system. The 30,000-foot security fence will deer proof the field. Airport manager Gary Letney said that deer have been an issue for pilots in the past.

“The deer problem that we have on the field… deer like to be in the grass out by the runways and stuff because nobody shoots at them but then they end up in a situation where they are dodging planes… and that’s bad for everybody,” Letney said. “And so, it was easy to get a grant for this because it is a major safety issue.”

New construction projects have also been approved for Polk, Houston, and Shelby counties.

