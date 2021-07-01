East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy

Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by Faith Reid, 20.(DPS)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENNIS, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant in Texas.

7-month-old Miguel Ramirez was last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday in Ennis, Tx. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Ramirez is believed to be with Faith Reid, 20, who is driving a white Ford extended cab truck.

Reid is described as having blond hair and green eyes. She is 5′2 and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Early Wednesday fatal shooting under investigation by Tyler police
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
FBI agent accused of child sex crime in Tyler
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 2 children
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

WebXtra: East Texas World War II to be honored at air show
WebXtra: East Texas World War II veterans to be honored at air show
WebXtra: East Texas World War II to be honored at air show
WebXtra: East Texas World War II veterans to be honored at air show
East Texas World War II veterans to be honored at air show
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Implosion of Monticello Power Plant
Edited Implosion Video