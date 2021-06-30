East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm today, a few showers

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy this morning with some patchy fog around the area.  Expect partly cloudy skies today and temperatures near 90 degrees this afternoon.  A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but will probably be pretty hit or miss.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with chances for rain increasing by tomorrow evening as a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Best chances for rain late on Thursday will be along and north of I-20, then those chances for rain become best along and south of I-20 by Friday as the cold front continues to slowly move farther south before washing out.  Chances for rain begin to decrease this weekend with only slight chances for the Independence Day holiday.  Then, with more moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, rain chances will increase again early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Tyler ISD
Freedom From Religion Foundation calls for Tyler ISD to revoke subsidy made to faith-based summer camp

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-30-21
Over the next 7 Days, heaviest rainfall totals should be over southernmost areas with lesser...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips