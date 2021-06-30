East Texas Now Business Break
Texas teacher dies after rainfall swept her off during hike

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso fire and police officials say an Austin high school teacher has been found dead after heavy rainfall swept her away during her hike in the Franklin Mountains.

The El Paso Times reports that 39-year-old Christina Garcia-Mata was found dead Monday evening. Garcia-Mata had been a teacher at Akins Early College High School since 2006.

She was named the 2017-2018 Akins Early College High School Teacher of the Year.

Officials said Garcia-Mata was swept away by the rain and fell down the mountain. An investigation by the El Paso Police Department ruled her death as an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

