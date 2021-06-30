East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and...
A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and his father-in-law more than a decade ago.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and his father-in-law more than a decade ago.

Authorities say John Hummel stabbed Joy Hummel more than thirty times in December 2009, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his 5-year-old daughter, Jodi, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their suburban Fort Worth home on fire.

Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law, and is set to be executed on Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Hummel’s attorney does not plan to file any last-minute appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Tyler ISD
Freedom From Religion Foundation calls for Tyler ISD to revoke subsidy made to faith-based summer camp

Latest News

U.S. officials are closing four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant...
US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children
The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and...
Skaggs’ family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations