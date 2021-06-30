Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 2 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding multiple individuals wanted for maintaining illegal custody of two children.

Earlier this year, Cynthia Hodges’ children, 13-year-old Amber Jackson and 9-year-old Tristan Jackson, were legally removed from her custody and placed into the legal custody of family members in Smith County. However, on June 24, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says Hodges removed the children from the placement family before being arrested for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. As the law enforcement officer who made the arrest apparently had no prior knowledge of the custody arrangement, Hodges was allowed to contact family members who were not authorized to have custody of the children who then transported them to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

From left, Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges are all wanted for the illegal custody of Tristan and Amber Jackson. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Smith County investigators said they believe that after bonding out of jail Cynthia Hodges is now with Jimmy and Francis Hodges and her children.

Investigators said the Hodges have a 2012 white Ford F-250 and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to East and South Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

Jimmy Hodges is also wanted out of Dallas and Smith counties while Francis Hodges has a warrant for parole violation.

Investigators believe the health and safety of the children is at stake and ask that anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals are asked call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

