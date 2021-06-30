East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Tyler ISD
Freedom From Religion Foundation calls for Tyler ISD to revoke subsidy made to faith-based summer camp

Latest News

Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm today, a few showers
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay