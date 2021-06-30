East Texas Now Business Break
Pittsburg police chief retires after 28 years

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg Police Chief Richard Penn has announced he is retiring.

“We’re going to ride off into the sunset,” Penn said.

Penn is retiring after serving 28 years as the Pittsburg police chief.

The city has named Matthew Lemarr interim chief.

“We are proud to announce that the City of Pittsburg has appointed Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Lemarr to Interim Chief of Police for the Pittsburg Police Department effective July 10, 2021. Matthew has served the citizens of Pittsburg at the Pittsburg Police Department for 19 years in multiple positions.

