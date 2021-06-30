Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, scattered showers and thundershowers moved through portions of East Texas, for many, not for all, keeping our temperatures down and continuing to give us some wonderful/cooling showers. Tomorrow and Thursday, only scattered afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers will be possible. Most should stay dry; however, some will get some nice rain. Better chances for showers and thundershowers will return to the forecast on Friday as a weak cold front slowly approaches from the north. The front will slowly move through over the weekend, keeping fair chances for showers/thundershowers in the forecast with the best chances over the southern areas. Monday and Tuesday, as the cold front stalls and backs through as a warm from or just fades away, rain will continue to remain in the forecast. Highs should be in the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 80s to near 90 through the rest of the 7-day forecast. No severe weather is expected during this period, but we will continue to monitor any/all areas for you.

