Mike Ryan replaces Mark Chesnutt at Longview 4th of July celebration

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Mark Chesnutt is out and Mike Ryan is in as headliner of Longview’s Fireworks and Freedom Celebration on Sunday.

Chesnutt cancelled his scheduled appearance for the event due to “personal reasons.”

Admission to the Longview Convention Center Complex opens at 4 p.m., while the free outdoor concert at the Longview Convention Complex begins at 6:30 p.m. and will also feature country musician Jon Stork. A fireworks show will follow Immediately after the concert at 9:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Admission and parking are free.

The Longview Convention Center Complex is at 100 Grand Blvd.

