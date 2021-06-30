East Texas Now Business Break
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation

Jeremy Swilling.
Jeremy Swilling.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A sergeant with the Midland Police Department has been arrested after authorities say he threatened a person.

Sergeant Jeremy Swilling has been charged with Retaliation, a Third-Degree Felony.

According to a release, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance on Monday night involving Sgt. Swilling.

The deputies left the scene and learned that Sgt. Swilling had allegedly threatened the complainant. He was arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail on Tuesday. Records show that Sgt. Swilling is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Midland Police Department says it has placed Sgt. Swilling on administrative suspension.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

