Lufkin All-Stars focusing on hit production heading into sectionals

Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)(KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin All-Stars are preparing for their Little League sectional tournament with the majority of focus being on hitting and run production.

In the District 10 tournament Lufkin went 2-0 with their defense carrying the way. The team allowed just one run in their two games. On the offensive side they only were able to score 5 total runs.

“There is way more room to grow,” outfielder Rylie Arumbula said. “Pitching is the best thing we have going for us.”

With the competition getting tougher the team know the bats will need to improve.

“We expect pitches on the outer half. we have been working with that lately. and not pulling,” outfielder Blayse Burton said. “We seem to have pulled a lot. It is not what we need because most pitches we will see will be on the outer half.”

Lufkin will open the sectionals on Monday July 5, against Bastrop in the opening tournament game in Austin at 6 p.m. The sectional also has teams from Western Hills, College Station and Washington County.

“We will take a different approach at the plate and go up there and hit the baseball,” Coach Bud Maddux said. “I think they will do that. We have been playing solid and it will get to where we want it to be.”

Hallsville bringing in Eaton OC Josh Strickland as next head football coach
Lake Fork
Lufkin All-Stars
Hallsville Bobcats
