East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

KLTV and partners launch summer fan drive

The KLTV Kool Down
KLTV Kool Down - Fan Drive
KLTV Kool Down - Fan Drive(KLTV)
By Austin Sandy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People Attempting to Help (P.A.T.H.) is a non-profit in Tyler that serves East Texans looking for various forms of relief. As the summer heat beats down on the region, KLTV 7 and a group of local business are accepting fan donations to be distributed through P.A.T.H. to east Texans struggling to stay cool.

Fans can be dropped off at any of these sponsor locations:

Kelly Tractor, Longview

Supermercado Del Pueblo, Tyler

Bergfeld Center, Tyler (participating stores: House of Wynne, Bill Day Tire, Village Bakery, Forget-Me-Not Flowers & Gifts, Valerosa Gallery, Cup O Joy, and Whole Health)

Texas National Bank, branches in Tyler, Jacksonville, Longview, Rusk, Bullard, and Lindale

Peltier Subaru, Tyler

Lowe Tractor & Equipment, Henderson & Tyler

KLTV Kool Down Sponsors
KLTV Kool Down Sponsors(KLTV)

The KLTV Kool Down ends on July 31st.

If you are in need of a fan or other assistance visit PATHHelps.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Suspect involved in pursuit that injured deputy identified
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20
Neal McCoy. (Source: KLTV)
Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live

Latest News

The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
Mark In Texas History: Dean Keener Crim Home Kilgore’s oldest standing house
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas
Library Under the Trees
WEBXTRA: Library Under the Trees brings storytime to Tyler children
Volunteer Central: Organizations in need of helping hands June 24-30