KLTV and partners launch summer fan drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People Attempting to Help (P.A.T.H.) is a non-profit in Tyler that serves East Texans looking for various forms of relief. As the summer heat beats down on the region, KLTV 7 and a group of local business are accepting fan donations to be distributed through P.A.T.H. to east Texans struggling to stay cool.

Fans can be dropped off at any of these sponsor locations:

Kelly Tractor, Longview

Supermercado Del Pueblo, Tyler

Bergfeld Center, Tyler (participating stores: House of Wynne, Bill Day Tire, Village Bakery, Forget-Me-Not Flowers & Gifts, Valerosa Gallery, Cup O Joy, and Whole Health)

Texas National Bank, branches in Tyler, Jacksonville, Longview, Rusk, Bullard, and Lindale

Peltier Subaru, Tyler

Lowe Tractor & Equipment, Henderson & Tyler

KLTV Kool Down Sponsors (KLTV)

The KLTV Kool Down ends on July 31st.

If you are in need of a fan or other assistance visit PATHHelps.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.