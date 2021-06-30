Kindness rock garden in Tyler aims to promote comfort after loss of child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tucked away from the traffic of Broadway is a quiet, new garden in the Children’s Park in Tyler. The Children’s Park of Tyler and Tiny Evie Rocks completed their collaboration of the You Are My Sunshine kindness rock garden in time for International Drop a Rock Day on July 3, with this year’s theme of ‘You Matter.’

The Children’s Park has a history of providing bereavement care to families mourning the loss of a child. The kindness rock garden will provide an interactive opportunity for the community to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. Tiny Evie Rocks was founded in 2020 to honor the life of Evie Domingos, who died by suicide at age 12.

“Two years ago on May 20 our daughter Evie, who was 12 years old, died by suicide,” said Jessica Domingos, mother and founder of Tiny Evie Rocks. “She struggled with mental health issues, she had severe social anxiety and depression, and lost her battle two years ago.”

At Evie’s memorial service Domingos said friends showed up with kindness rocks.

“We’d never heard of it before and started painting our own, and eventually decided from messages we got back from people that found them, how much it meant to them and especially our messages about ‘keep going,’ ‘you story’s not over,’ messages tied to suicide prevention and how that changed their perspective and how it helped them,” she said. “That one rock made a difference for them.”

From that, just over a year ago Evie’s parents started the nonprofit, Tiny Evie Rocks, and moved to Tyler. The family got connected with the Children’s Park and the two have partnered together to create a space for reflection, comfort, and joy in the form of a rock garden.

“It’s called You Are My Sunshine, and it is an interactive garden where people can leave their own rocks, they can take a rock that’s in the garden that might have a special message for them, that means something to them, or if they know someone suffering, or that might need a little pick me up they can take it to them,” Domingos said.

They will have rock paintings for people that want to have a creative outlet for anxiety, grief, or loss. Domingos said they can paint rocks to share with people and add to the garden, or keep one for themselves.

“We would love for the community to participate in the garden by painting their own rocks and leaving them, whatever message that you want to put out there to the world that’s kind,” said Domingos. “We all could use a little more kindness and know that we’re loved. We would like to bring awareness to mental health and suicide through this and with the messages on our rocks.”

Starting in July, the two will host painting parties. People can come and paint rocks on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, from 2 to 5 p.m., inside Alison’s House at the Children’s Park.

