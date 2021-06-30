Hallsville bringing in Eaton OC Josh Strickland as next head football coach

Hallsville, Texas (KLTV) - Eaton offensive coordinator Josh Strickland will be the next head coach for the Hallsville Bobcats.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp on Tuesday night. Strickland later confirmed the news in a tweet.

Hallsville has named Haslet Eaton OC Josh Strickland as their next HFC

Congrats @JoshStrick #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) June 29, 2021

This guy right here has been nothing but supportive to me and my family. He has it rolling at Eaton HS. We will miss him and his family dearly. https://t.co/zpGTS7qF9m — Josh Strickland (@JoshStrick) June 30, 2021

Strickland helped Eaton, a 6A school in Fort Worth, compile a 9-4 record last season with the team making it to the third round of the playoffs. Strickland will have less than 60 days to get the Bobcats ready for the new season. Hallsville failed to win a game in 2020, going 0-9 with three COVID-19 forfeits along the way,

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.