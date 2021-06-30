East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hallsville bringing in Eaton OC Josh Strickland as next head football coach

Hallsville Bobcats
Hallsville Bobcats(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hallsville, Texas (KLTV) - Eaton offensive coordinator Josh Strickland will be the next head coach for the Hallsville Bobcats.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp on Tuesday night. Strickland later confirmed the news in a tweet.

Strickland helped Eaton, a 6A school in Fort Worth, compile a 9-4 record last season with the team making it to the third round of the playoffs. Strickland will have less than 60 days to get the Bobcats ready for the new season. Hallsville failed to win a game in 2020, going 0-9 with three COVID-19 forfeits along the way,

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Former Tyler Legacy principal booked into jail on drug charge
Monday morning Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck that...
Tyler woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Smith County
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police on the hunt for restaurant shooting suspects
I-20 crash
Crash involving 18-wheelers in Harrison County shuts down westbound I-20

Latest News

Jamarion Miller
Legacy’s Jamarion Miller heading to Texas
Erik McCoy talks to the media after practice number 13 of training camp
Lufkin native, Saints center Erik McCoy named one of the top NFL players under 25 years-old
No East Texas school was able to bring home a seven-on-seven state title in the DII or DIII...
East Texas 7-on-7 teams lose out at state tournament
Nacogdoches 7on7
Carthage stands out on Day 1 on Texas 7on7