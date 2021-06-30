East Texas Now Business Break
Fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-30 west diverts traffic in Texarkana

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on June 30. The driver of an 18-wheeler allegedly lost control...
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on June 30. The driver of an 18-wheeler allegedly lost control of the truck. The truck flipped over and burst into flames. Luckily no one was hurt, according to Texarkana Texas Police.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A big rig crashed on Interstate 30 in Texarkana on Wednesday morning, diverting traffic for drivers.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on June 30. The driver of an 18-wheeler allegedly lost control of the truck. The truck flipped over and burst into flames.

Luckily no one was hurt, according to Texarkana Texas Police.

The crash happened in a construction zone on the interstate. Not far from the city’s Best Buy store.

Traffic is being diverted westbound at Summerhill Road. Drivers will need to detour using St. Michael Drive.

Police and Texas DPS remain on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

