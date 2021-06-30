East Texas Now Business Break
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire has a new criminal charge following an investigation into a sexual harassment accusation by a former employee.

Robert Garrison Cheshire, 52, of Diboll, has a new charge of official oppression. The warrant for the latest charge was filed on Wednesday.

Cheshire is already in the Angelina County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and assault regarding a domestic incident. He was re-arrested in April on bond violations.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cheshire hired a woman on April 1, 2020, and fired her on June 30, 2020. According to the affidavit, the woman was hired as a janitor and was told she could only wear short shorts, leggings or scrubs. The woman said Cheshire asked her on a date but she turned him down.

The woman also said Cheshire used to sit in a recliner and watch her clean and once made a remark to her “about if it was to [sic] hot for her, she could strip down butt naked because there was no camera or video there.”

The woman said Cheshire made other inappropriate comments and would also touch her inappropriately. The woman said she got so uncomfortable to the point of bringing her husband to work so he could sit in the car while she worked.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she deleted her Facebook account due to Cheshire messaging her in the middle of the night while drunk.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Cheshire told the woman he got away with beating his wife due to his status as a commissioner.

The case is being prosecuted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutor Rob Freyer said Cheshire is being investigated for more charges.

Cheshire is scheduled to go to trial on the previous charges on Aug. 16.

Previous report: Records reveal Angelina County commissioner charged on two additional counts

