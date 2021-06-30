Early Wednesday fatal shooting under investigation by Tyler police

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning that left one dead.

According to a report from the Tyler Police Department, at 12:50am, officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Omega Dr. on report of a shooting. Police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds. The victim has been identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler.

Tyler Police detectives and investigators are currently working case. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.