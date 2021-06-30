East Texas Now Business Break
Early Wednesday fatal shooting under investigation by Tyler police

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning that left one dead.

According to a report from the Tyler Police Department, at 12:50am, officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Omega Dr. on report of a shooting. Police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds. The victim has been identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler.

Tyler Police detectives and investigators are currently working case. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at  903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

