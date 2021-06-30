City of Jacksonville named finalist in IDC government insights’ 4th annual smart cities

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville has been named a finalist in IDC Government Insight’s fourth annual Smart Cities of North America awards. The award is designed to recognize the progress cities have made in infrastructure.

Jacksonville’s outgoing city manager says their automated meters saved millions of gallons of water, and also saved money during the historic winter storm in February.

“These technologies helped us during the snowstorm in February because we were able to see high water usage in real time, so when we saw that realtime usage, we made contact with the individuals and then turned off their meter. We actually turned off some meters that people were not at their houses, and prevented thousands of dollars worth of property damage,” Greg Smith said.

The public is invited to vote through July 2. Winners will be honored on October 19.

Press Release:

City of Jacksonville Named Finalist in IDC Government Insights’ Fourth Annual Smart Cities

North America Awards; Public Voting Opens June 28th

City of Jacksonville today announced it has been named a finalist in IDC Government Insights’ fourth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. City of Jacksonville was recognized for the Smart Water, AMI Project in Sustainable Infrastructure.

As a next step in the nomination process, IDC invites the public to vote on the named finalists at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCNAA_2021. Voting will be open through 5:00pm EDT on Friday, July 2nd. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held October 19th – 21st at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. To learn more about the event, please visit https://fall.smartcitiesconnect.org.

Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. The City of Jacksonville AMI Water Project saved the city millions of gallons of water and money during the February 2021 Snow Storm.

“We are overwhelmed by the innovative and thoughtful initiatives competing in this year’s Smart Cities North America Awards, executed despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic,” said Ruthbea Yesner, Vice President, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “Each finalist represents a best practice example of how - when innovative technology is paired with a forward thinking and dedicated team - radical change can happen for the betterment of our residents.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.